Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 30 August 2020

Winds becoming light for all through Sunday, with sunny spells and only a chance of showers initially in the east. Becoming cold once again overnight with a chance of fog. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Special weather advisories: Thunderstorm warnings continue across much of the UK until Monday, 17th August, with a risk of impacts from heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning and hail.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

