Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Sunday 30 August 2020
Winds becoming light for all through Sunday, with sunny spells and only a chance of showers initially in the east. Becoming cold once again overnight with a chance of fog. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Thunderstorm warnings continue across much of the UK until Monday, 17th August, with a risk of impacts from heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning and hail.
UVB sunburn index:
Moderate.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood alerts in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.