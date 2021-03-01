Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 3 January 2021

Remaining rather cold and cloudy throughout, with some further showers moving westwards. These will be most numerous in eastern coastal districts and may be on the heavy side at times. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

