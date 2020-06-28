Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 28 June 2020:

Sunny spells and variable cloud, with occasional showers spreading across the region. Feeling pleasantly warm in sunnier periods where sheltered, but with sometimes brisk winds, strong near coasts. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.