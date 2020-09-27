Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 27 September 2020

Windy and largely cloudy, with some patchy light rain, mainly along the Kent coast, where gales are still likely at first. Dry and brighter in the far west, with winds easing here later. Still feeling rather cool. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

