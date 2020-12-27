Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 27 December 2020

Overnight rain and strong gusty winds soon easing away, but could linger across Kent during the morning. Sunny spells following, with perhaps the odd shower in the west. Feeling cold. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Special weather advisories: Wind.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: < 5%

