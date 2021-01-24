Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 24 January 2021

Starting with sunny spells for eastern areas, and any freezing fog clearing. Soon areas of snow arrive across Hampshire and then erratically spread northeastwards, potentially producing significant accumulations in places. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Special weather advisories: Snow & Ice.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: < 10%

