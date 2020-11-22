Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 22 November 2020

Cloud and patchy light rain or drizzle will linger across many southern areas, especially the coast. Otherwise dry and bright, with the best sunshine across the north. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

