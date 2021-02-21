Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 21 February 2021

Probably rather cloudy and damp in the west, with patchy rain here stalling and perhaps returning westwards later. Brightest in the east throughout, and again generally very mild. Light winds. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

