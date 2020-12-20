Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 20 December 2020

Sunny spells and further showers, these still blustery and heavy at times, also most frequent across the south and west. Staying breezy, with temperatures closer to average. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: <5%

