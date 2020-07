Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 19 July 2020

Spells of rain on Sunday should make gradual and erratic progress southeast to leave fine weather from Monday, with sunshine by day and cooler nights than of late. Maximum temperature 20°C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <20%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.