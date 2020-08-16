Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 16 August 2020

Often cloudy, with further heavy showers and thunderstorms, locally severe, likely throughout the period, especially on Sunday into Monday. Less hot than recently, but still feeling warm and humid. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Special weather advisories: The hot weather will continue across the UK, with heatwave conditions for many, creating ideal conditions for thunderstorms which will bring heavy rain and increasing risks from flash flooding, lightning and hail..

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 60%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.