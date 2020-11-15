Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 15 November 2020

Heavy rain will clear east, then broken cloud and scattered heavy showers will follow. Inland winds will ease. Along the coast occasional gales, perhaps locally severe initially and again later. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <50%

