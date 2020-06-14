Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Sunday 14 June 2020:
Sunny spells on Sunday after a cloudy and misty start, but the odd shower later. Monday and Tuesday will see sunny spells and showers, perhaps heavy and thundery on Tuesday. Maximum temperature 22 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
High.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
