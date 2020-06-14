Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 14 June 2020:

Sunny spells on Sunday after a cloudy and misty start, but the odd shower later. Monday and Tuesday will see sunny spells and showers, perhaps heavy and thundery on Tuesday. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

