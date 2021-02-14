Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 14 February 2021

Cold, windy and cloudy start, with some light rain or sleet. Icy conditions possible, especially at first, but also briefly as heavier rain spreads east later. Milder temperatures then follow. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

