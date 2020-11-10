Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 11 October 2020

Cold and largely sunny start, before cloud bubbles up through the day. Dry for most, with sunny spells, although the odd shower likely in the east. Chilly, despite winds easing. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

