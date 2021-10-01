Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 10 January 2021

Frosty start with patchy freezing fog. Then sunny spells for many areas, although some patchy fog may linger, especially in the south, while further north cloud will gradually increase. Cold. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.