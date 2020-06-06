Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 6 June 2020:

A wet and windy start as rain pushes southwards across the region through the morning, leaving heavy showers in its wake. Wind will ease through the evening. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: No weather warnings are in force for the UK.

Chance of precipitation: >20%

