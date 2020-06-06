Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Saturday 6 June 2020:
A wet and windy start as rain pushes southwards across the region through the morning, leaving heavy showers in its wake. Wind will ease through the evening. Maximum temperature 17 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Moderate.
UK Weather Warnings:
No weather warnings are in force for the UK.
Chance of precipitation:
>20%
