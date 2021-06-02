Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 6 February 2021

Cloudy, with early showers turning to more persistent rain during the morning. Rain then turning mostly to snow during the evening. Winds strengthening, with gales on eastern coasts later. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Special weather advisories: Snow.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: < 30%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.