Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Saturday 5 September 2020
Bright, cold start to Saturday morning then breezy with one or two afternoon showers. Feeling a little cooler than recent days. Maximum temperature 19 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Thunderstorm warnings continue across much of the UK until Monday, 17th August, with a risk of impacts from heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning and hail.
UVB sunburn index:
Moderate.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood alerts in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.