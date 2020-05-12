Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 5 December 2020

Rain affecting the far west through much of the day, but otherwise a dry, bright, but cold day for many. Breezier toward the south coast, with isolated showers further east. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: 10%

