Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Saturday 5 December 2020
Rain affecting the far west through much of the day, but otherwise a dry, bright, but cold day for many. Breezier toward the south coast, with isolated showers further east. Maximum temperature 6 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings may be in force for: England
Chance of precipitation:
10%
