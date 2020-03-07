Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 4 July 2020

A warm and humid weekend with outbreaks of rain on Saturday, but generally drier with some sunshine possible on Sunday. Cooler on Monday with sunny spells. Remaining windy throughout. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: none.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England..

Chance of precipitation: < 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.