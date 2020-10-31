Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 31 October 2020

A largely dry and bright start to Saturday. However, a band of rain, heavy at times, will move eastwards across all parts during the afternoon. Windy, with coastal gales possible. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: >10%

