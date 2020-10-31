Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Saturday 31 October 2020
A largely dry and bright start to Saturday. However, a band of rain, heavy at times, will move eastwards across all parts during the afternoon. Windy, with coastal gales possible. Maximum temperature 16 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
>10%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.