Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 30 January 2021

Persistent band of rain at first, some snow possible, mainly over hills and along its northern edge. Rain and snow easing during the afternoon. Cold, and windy with coastal gales. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 90%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.