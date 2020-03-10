Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Saturday 3 October 2020
Persistent, heavy rain and brisk winds clearing northwestwards through the morning. A few showers are possible during the afternoon but generally it should be dry with spells of sunshine. Maximum temperature 17 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
Weather data provided by the Met Office.