Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 3 October 2020

Persistent, heavy rain and brisk winds clearing northwestwards through the morning. A few showers are possible during the afternoon but generally it should be dry with spells of sunshine. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.