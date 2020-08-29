Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 29 August 2020

Early cloud and rain will clear allowing some bright or sunny spells to develop with most parts becoming dry. Feeling cool in the fresh northerly winds. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Special weather advisories: Thunderstorm warnings continue across much of the UK until Monday, 17th August, with a risk of impacts from heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning and hail.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

