Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 27 June 2020:

Saturday windier with some rain and showers, occasionally heavy with thunderstorms possible for the afternoon. Gusty winds for a time. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Yellow warning: Thunderstorm.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.