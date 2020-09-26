Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Saturday 26 September 2020
A cold and bright morning with plenty of sunshine. Clouding over during the afternoon with showery rain possible. Feeling cold with winds remaining brisk. Maximum temperature 15 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Moderate.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.