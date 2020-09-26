Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 26 September 2020

A cold and bright morning with plenty of sunshine. Clouding over during the afternoon with showery rain possible. Feeling cold with winds remaining brisk. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

