Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 26 December 2020

Cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle before becoming dry with bright or sunny spells developing. Overnight heavy rain arrives, and becoming very windy with widespread gales, coastal severe gales. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Special weather advisories: Wind.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: 10%

