Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 24 October 2020

Cloud and outbreaks of rain will move eastwards across all parts during Saturday, heavy at times, and accompanied by strong winds, with local gales possible. Generally mild again. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

