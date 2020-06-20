Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 20 June 2020:

Isolated fog patches should soon clear to leave a mainly dry day, with warm sunny spells developing widely. Isolated sharp showers are possible later, although fewer and lighter than recently. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

