Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Saturday 20 June 2020:
Isolated fog patches should soon clear to leave a mainly dry day, with warm sunny spells developing widely. Isolated sharp showers are possible later, although fewer and lighter than recently. Maximum temperature 23 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
High.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood alerts in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
Weather data provided by the Met Office.
