Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 20 February 2021

Dry and rather cloudy for eastern areas, although some brighter spells could develop. Cloudier further west with outbreaks of rain likely, but still many places will remain dry. Breezy. Mild. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

