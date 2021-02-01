Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 2 January 2021

A cold and rather cloudy start, but some sunny spells likely to develop through the day. Isolated showers are possible by the late afternoon, mainly towards the east Kent coast. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.