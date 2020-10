Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 17 October 2020

Saturday will be largely dry but cloudy, although some brighter spells are possible across the southwest of the region. Light winds, but feeling rather chilly. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

