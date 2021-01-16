Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Saturday 16 January 2021
Cloudy and windy with a band of rain moving eastwards. This may produce some temporary snow across higher ground, but is likely to turn increasingly to rain before clearing later. Maximum temperature 6 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
< 10%
