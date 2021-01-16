Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 16 January 2021

Cloudy and windy with a band of rain moving eastwards. This may produce some temporary snow across higher ground, but is likely to turn increasingly to rain before clearing later. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: < 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.