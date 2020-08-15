Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 15 August 2020

After a cloudy and murky start, some bright or sunny spells will develop during the day. These may trigger a few scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. Humid. Maximum temperature 26 °C.

Special weather advisories: The hot weather will continue across the UK, with heatwave conditions for many, creating ideal conditions for thunderstorms which will bring heavy rain and increasing risks from flash flooding, lightning and hail..

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 30%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.