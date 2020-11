Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 14 November 2020

Cloudy, with spells of rain, turning heavy and persistent later. It will also become very windy, with gales developing along the coast in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

