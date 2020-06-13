Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Saturday 13 June 2020:
Generally dry through the morning with some warm spells of sunshine. Cloudier in the afternoon with scattered heavy and perhaps thundery showers developing. Maximum temperature 25 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Very High.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
5%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.
