Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 13 June 2020:

Generally dry through the morning with some warm spells of sunshine. Cloudier in the afternoon with scattered heavy and perhaps thundery showers developing. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Very High.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.