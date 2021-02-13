Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 13 February 2021

Another cold day, and feeling especially raw in the strong winds. Early sunshine turning hazy for some later as cloud continues to thicken, especially across western parts. Staying dry throughout. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.