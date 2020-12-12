Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 12 December 2020

Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. However, it is likely to become drier later in the day, with some brighter spells develop across the west of the region. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: <10%

