Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Monday 9 November 2020
Dull and cloudy through much of Monday with mist, drizzle and hill fog patches. Some scattered showers pushing northwards from late morning . Staying mild in southerly winds. Maximum temperature 16 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
