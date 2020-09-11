Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 9 November 2020

Dull and cloudy through much of Monday with mist, drizzle and hill fog patches. Some scattered showers pushing northwards from late morning . Staying mild in southerly winds. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.