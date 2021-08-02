Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 8 February 2021

Snow showers or longer spells of snow likely on Monday, with further accumulations and drifting of snow in strong winds. Winds becoming lighter and snow easing. Bitterly cold still. Maximum temperature 0 °C.

Special weather advisories: Snow & Ice.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 50%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.