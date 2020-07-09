Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 7 September 2020

Early mist or fog patches clearing to leave a dry morning with bright or sunny spells. Cloud then quickly thickening from the west this afternoon, but staying dry. Becoming breezy along the coast. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: Thunderstorm warnings continue across much of the UK until Monday, 17th August, with a risk of impacts from heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning and hail.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.