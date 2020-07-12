Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 7 December 2020

Rather cold and murky, with freezing fog only very gradually clearing to sunny spells, but perhaps lingering as low cloud in parts throughout, more likely in the north. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.