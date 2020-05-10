Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 5 October 2020

Mainly fine at first, but probably becoming cloudy from the west, with rain and showers giving a damp end to the day. Becoming breezy and feeling rather cool again later. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.