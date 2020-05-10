Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Monday 5 October 2020
Mainly fine at first, but probably becoming cloudy from the west, with rain and showers giving a damp end to the day. Becoming breezy and feeling rather cool again later. Maximum temperature 16 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Moderate.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
Weather data provided by the Met Office.