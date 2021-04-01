Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Monday 4 January 2021
A mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers on Monday, these mostly across Kent, but occasionally drifting inland on a steady easterly breeze. Feeling bitterly cold in the wind. Maximum temperature 6 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
50%
