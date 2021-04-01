Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 4 January 2021

A mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers on Monday, these mostly across Kent, but occasionally drifting inland on a steady easterly breeze. Feeling bitterly cold in the wind. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 50%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.