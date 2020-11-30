Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 30 November 2020

Mist and low cloud lifting during the morning, only to be replaced by outbreaks of light rain speading southwards later. A mild but breezy afternoon, followed by a cold night. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: <10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.