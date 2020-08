Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 3 August 2020

Dry at first, and often sunny through the day. Fair weather cloud will develop towards midday, with the chance of one or two showers. Feeling warm with light winds. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

