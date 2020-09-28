Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 28 September 2020

Cloudy in east, still with some patchy light rain in the morning, but gradually becoming dry and brighter through the afternoon. Brisk winds gradually easing. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.