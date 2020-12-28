Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 28 December 2020

Cold and cloudy. An area of rain may move erratically eastwards across the network through the day, perhaps turning to sleet and snow later. Becoming showery overnight. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Special weather advisories: Wind.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Severe flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: >10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.