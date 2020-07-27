Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 27 July 2020

Mostly cloudy during the morning with a freshening breeze and occasional rain. Brighter and warmer in some eastern districts during the afternoon. Further outbreaks of rain likely into the evening. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.