Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Monday 27 July 2020
Mostly cloudy during the morning with a freshening breeze and occasional rain. Brighter and warmer in some eastern districts during the afternoon. Further outbreaks of rain likely into the evening. Maximum temperature 23 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Moderate.
UK Weather Warnings:
None.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
